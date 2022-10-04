Smartphone Accessories: mophie 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand $35 (Save 42%), more

Amazon is offering the mophie 7.5W MagSafe/15W Android Magnetic Charging Stand for $34.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $60, this 42% discount marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. This charger is designed to work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. It features Apple’s MagSafe technology, which, if you don’t have a compatible phone, can easily be adapted to work with just about any device thanks to the included snapring. For iPhones, this charger maxes out at 7.5W while Android smartphones can enjoy up to 15W of power without having to plug-in a smartphone. So, if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your charging setup at the desk or nightstand, this is a solid choice regardless of what device you have.

Elevated Wireless Charging: Charge wirelessly while keeping your smartphone at the perfect, convenient angle with the snap+ wireless stand. Strong magnets hold your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode, all while delivering a steady charge. The magnetic array on the snap+ wireless stand is compatible with virtually any Qi-enabled smartphone or with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models. Plus, the stylish design makes this stand a must-have on any desk or nightstand. Your digital devices power and enable your life. Our wireless chargers make sure you have power—when and where you need it—for limitless productivity. Your charging needs don’t stop at the front door. Our portable, stream-lined wireless power options give you a boost of power wherever you are.

