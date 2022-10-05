Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini keyboard sees rare discount to $66.50 (Reg. $100)

Lenovo is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Mini Wireless Keyboard for $66.50 shipped when code EXTRA5 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $100, like you’ll pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save since launching last fall at 33% off. This is a new all-time low, as well. Logitech MX Keys Mini delivers one of the brand’s most compact offerings yet centered around a wireless design that comes backed by Bluetooth or the business-ready Logi Bolt USB wireless receiver. Featuring backlit keys, the typing experience is also backed by support for macOS and Windows out of the box, with 10-day battery life and USB-C charging being thrown in for good measure. Back when the peripheral launched, we took a hands-on look at what to expect from the experience.

Designed around throwing in your everyday carry, the Logitech Keys-to-Go Super-Slim Bluetooth Keyboard is a more affordable option than the lead deal that’s worth a look for mobile Apple setups. This one isn’t quite as feature-packed as compared to the lead deal, but packs a more novel spec sheet centered around 3-month battery life, an even more travel-friendly design, and $55 price tag.

Though if you want the latest from Logitech, earlier this summer the brand launched two new MX Mechanical keyboards which are perfect macOS companions. We detailed what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review, but the final verdict was that these new debuts are certainly worth the room on your desk for a mix of Logitech’s fan-favorite features and an even more comfortable typing machine.

Logitech MX Keys Mini features:

Type on keys shaped for your fingertips, with voice to text Dictation, Mic Mute/Unmute, and Emoji keys. A layout designed for effortless precision, with a minimalist form for an ergonomic keyboard that’s portable and can travel wherever you get work done. The wireless keyboard’s backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach, and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions. Pair MX Keys Mini compact keyboard with up to 3 devices on nearly any operating system via Bluetooth Low Energy and switch between them seamlessly

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!