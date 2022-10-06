Vineyard Vines Fall Weekend Sale takes up to 70% off styles from $20: Pullovers, more

Vineyard Vines is having a Fall Weekend Sale and offering up to 70% off select styles with code WEEKEND at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on pullovers, outerwear, button-down shirts, polos, pants, accessories, and more. Orders of $125 or more receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Garment-Dyed Shoreline Quarter-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $73. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $138. This style is great for layering and the waffle texture is great for traveling with due to its highly packable design. It’s also infused with stretch, which is nice for your fall golf outings. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

