Outfit your iPhone 13 with official leather MagSafe cases at $36 lows (Reg. $59), more

Amazon is now offering the official iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case for $35.99 shipped in both Midnight and Golden Brown colorways. Normally fetching $59 in either case, today’s offer delivers a pair of the best prices yet. There’s 40% in savings as well as one of the first times we’ve seen prices fall this low. It’s the first time since back in August and a rare chance to save.

Apple’s official MagSafe cases cover your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, allowing you to outfit your handset with a high-end yet feature-packed piece of protection. So even if you’re not going to upgrade to Apple’s iPhone 14 anytime soon, you can still enjoy the feel of a new handset by swapping in some genuine leather. Head below for more.

Alongside the iPhone 13 stylings above, Amazon is also rolling over some of the best prices yet to the companion iPhone 13 mini covers. Starting at $24.99 for the Midnight colorway, these are down from the usual $59 price tag just like the models above and delivering a match of the Amazon low. This brings all of the same premium leather build as noted above to Apple’s smallest device.

Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts live in Nomad’s fall outlet sale. Providing plenty of markdowns on gear for iPhone 13 and other Apple accessories, some of the best discounts to date are live in this clearance sale.

Apple iPhone 13 MagSafe Leather Case features:

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 13, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. Like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops.

