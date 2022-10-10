eero’s latest single router 6E/6+ mesh systems return to all-time lows from $90 (Reg. $139+)

Joining all of the first-party device discounts live in its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now marking down prices on its latest eero Wi-Fi 6 packages. A top pick this time around is the eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi 6E Single Router System at $179 shipped. Down from $299, this $120 discount is delivering a match of the all-time low set just once before. This is the best we’ve seen since back on Prime Day and only the second time it has ever sold for anywhere near this low.

Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router is also joining in on the discounts. Right now you can score it for $90, which is down from the usual $139 price tag in order to deliver yet another all-time low. This matches the Prime Day price and is only the second chance to save $49. Stepping down to standard Wi-Fi 6, this mesh router also supports the 160MHz frequency thanks to an extra radio channel that provides some improved speeds and 1,500-square feet of coverage. There’s still the same TrueMesh tech as above, with matching Thread and Zigbee smart home device support.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

