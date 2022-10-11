Synology’s new 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS sees first discount to $560 (Save $140), more from $150

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering the very first chance to save on the new Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS. Dropping down to $559.99 shipped, this model just launched earlier this summer for $700 and is now $140 off. This all-time low makes for a chance to get in on the brand’s latest NAS without paying full price. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is one capable piece of always-on storage and may very well be one of the last NAS you’ll ever need. It features a 5-bay design that can hold up to 80TB of raw storage. More than capable of handling Plex transcording and other media server needs, it won’t break a sweat with Time Machine backups, either. Though the most exciting part is that it supports up to 796MB/s transfers and can be upgraded with a 10GbE network card down the line.

Also getting in on the Prime Day savings this fall, Amazon currently offers the Synology DS220j 2-Bay NAS for $149.99. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer is marking only the third discount of the year and matching the 2022 low. While this model originally sold for $170, the ongoing chip shortage raised the standard price, making today’s discount all the more notable for getting in on the always-on storage game at $40 off.

As one of the more entry-level offers in the Synology stable, its DS220j NAS arrives with two hard drive bays and support for up to 32TB of storage. Ideal for everything from configuring a rountine backup server, playing around with smart home services like Home Assistant, and more, there’s a 1.4GHz processor and single Gigabit Ethernet port to deliver 112MB/s speeds. Learn more in our hands-on review from World Backup Day.

Then go load up either NAS with all of the storage discounts that are also live for the fall Prime Day sale. You’ll find everything from 3.5-inch hard drives and internal SSDs that are perfect for either of the NAS above to dedicated storage that’ll plug right into your machine at some of the best prices of the year.

Synology 5-Bay DS1522+ NAS features:

The Synology DS1522+ is a versatile 5-bay NAS solution that is easy to scale and expand as your needs change, with optional support for up to 15 drives, fast networking, and NVMe SSD caching. Powered by Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM), it offers a flexible all-in-one solution for data sharing, synchronization, backup, and surveillance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!