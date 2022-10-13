Google’s popular Nest Thermostat regulates fall temps with Assistant at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best price in 2 months, and the lowest since we saw a Prime Day discount back in July. Still arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. You’ll be able to command the entire experience right from Assistant, as well as the companion smartphone app. While fall weather is a bit more enjoyable, the winter cold is just around the corner and having a more intelligent climate control system can ensure you stay nice and warm for the next few months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to tidy up the installation from your original non-smart thermostat, bringing one of elago’s wall plates into the equation with some of your savings is a solid move. Available in both a circular and elongated design, both of these will help cover up any marks or evidence of a previous device with prices starting at $12.

As far as other ways to give Google Assistant, or any other voice assistant for that matter, some new accessories to control, our smart home guide is packed with markdowns. Ranging from RGB lights to front door upgrades to defend against porch pirates and more, you’ll find all of this week’s best markdowns to start off a new month in our smart home hub.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!