Latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD with RGB lighting now at $120 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the latest model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Solid-State Game Drive for $119.99 shipped. This model was unveiled back in May at $180 and has only seen one notable price drop before dropping down to the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in the last couple days. Featuring that industrial-style WD_BLACK metal top plate, it delivers a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface at up to 2,000MB/s to your gaming setup. A notable option for storing your library (or just about anything else you might want for safe keeping), it is compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles out of the box as well as your laptop, gaming PC, and other USB-C gear with a shock-resistant structure that can “survive a drop of up to two-meters.” As you’ll know from our hands-on review, it also provides some sweet RBG lighting shimmering off the surface it is sitting on with a nice alternating rainbow treatment – this lighting is also completely customizable on Windows via the companion app. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

Just for comparison’s sake, the 1TB model on display above is now sitting at the same price Amazon is charging for the 500GB variant. But if you don’t need the SSD speeds here, you can land a whole lot more storage for the price by going with one of the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive – the 5TB model sells for less than today’s featured offer, for example. 

Check out our review of the WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD that launched alongside the P40 above. And we also just covered the brand new SanDisk PRO-G40. This portable SSD is the fastest model in its category with dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support via the same port, clocking in at up to 2700MB/s. Get a closer look at the latest portable SSD in the WD lineup right here

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive features:

  • Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.
  • Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)
  • Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games).}

