Cooler Master’s Space Gray-style Hybrid Wireless Keyboard falls to new low of $59.50

Amazon is now offering the latest Cooler Master CK721 Hybrid Wireless Red Switch Mechanical Keyboard for $89.66 shipped with a rebate dropping it another $30 to $59.66. Normally going for $125, this 52% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for any model of this keyboard. Do note the rebate applies to products ordered by October 24 and must be postmarked by November 23. The CK721 runs with the 65% form factor which ditches the number pad and various other editing keys to save you desk real estate which can then be used for more mouse space, plus you get a wrist rest so your hands don’t become cramped after a long gaming session. The hybrid wireless technology allows you to either use a 2.4GHz receiver, Bluetooth, or even act as a wired keyboard over the USB-C connection. This Bluetooth support is also what gives it near-universal compatibility with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with the ability to switch between platforms at the press of a key. There is even a 2-way customizable dial that can give you control over various settings which is set up in software. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70. Unlike the Cooler Master keyboard above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your mouse too? We’re still tracking a deal on the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse at its new all-time low of $60. This mouse comes equipped with CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology that offers “sub-1ms wireless transmission speeds” alongside Bluetooth support for more platform compatibility.

Cooler Master CK721 Hybrid Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

The CK721 wireless mechanical keyboard is an elegant small form factor solution for both work and play. A 65% layout and hybrid wireless technology emphasizes portability with nearly universal OS & platform compatibility, while a sandblasted aluminum body and imbues the sleek durability necessary in an everyday workhorse. In addition, mechanical switches give you the reliable performance, feel, and responsiveness you can count on. With all the features you need that just work, the CK721 is the no-drama keyboard you want in the office and at your gaming setup.​

