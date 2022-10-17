Macy’s Lowest Prices Event takes 40-60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Columbia, more

Macy’s Lowest Price Event takes 40-60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping with a $49 purchase. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Vest for men. This vest is currently marked down to $50, which is $100 off the original rate. This quilted vest will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe for fall and you can choose from several color options. The vest is highly packable, water-resistant, and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Ralph Lauren Luther Blend Overcoat $180 (Orig. $495)
- Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Vest $50 (Orig. $150)
- Columbia Steens Mountain Vest $30 (Orig. $50)
- Cole Haan Tech Down Shirt Jacket $119 (Orig. $298)
- Oakley Rectangle Silver XL Sunglasses $96 (Orig. $192)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Walker Coat $155 (Orig. $345)
- Ralph Lauren Quilted Hooded Coat $114 (Orig. $255)
- Tommy Hilfiger Stand-Collar Coat $126 (Orig. $315)
- Ralph Lauren Faux-Suede-Trim Quilted Coat $114 (Orig. $255)
- Nine West Birds Booties $75 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
