Macy’s Lowest Prices Event takes 40-60% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Columbia, more

Macy’s Lowest Price Event takes 40-60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping with a $49 purchase. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Vest for men. This vest is currently marked down to $50, which is $100 off the original rate. This quilted vest will easily be a go-to in your wardrobe for fall and you can choose from several color options. The vest is highly packable, water-resistant, and has zippered pockets to store essentials. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
