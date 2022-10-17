Smartphone Accessories: MOMAX 7.5W MagSafe Charger $16.50 (45% off), more

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is offering its 7.5W MagSafe Charger for $16.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code S5ARPGPF at checkout. Down from its normal going rate of $30, this 45% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this charger. Designed to deliver up to 7.5W to iPhone and 15W to Android smartphones, you’ll find that this charger is perfect for keeping both in your bag or at your bedside table. It’ll also work great at the desk, though the slightly slower charging time might not be the best for quick fuel-ups. Either way, you’ll find that this unique charger features a tempered glass top which allows you to see the inner working of how the Qi pad works, which is sure to make it a conversation starter.

The first transparent magnetic wireless charger, slim and cyber design with glass cover & aluminum rim. A perfect accessory for Qi standard cell phones & Magsafe standard iPhone. Perfectly auto snaps and centers to the charging coil on the back of your iPhone. While charging the Magsafe UD21 may heat up. This is normal and should not affect our Magsafe wireless charger performance. High-quality aluminum alloy shell & tempered glass, can avoid scratches or fingerprints. Come with a braided TPE anti-bending mesh tail to avoid breakage and damage. Not only keep perfect appearance, but also more durable. The magnetic wireless charger is only 0.14lbs and 0.23 inch thin. Small and lightweight mag safe wireless charger with 4ft long braided cable, It can be easily stored in a briefcase, backpack, pocket or bag without taking up space. (No Wall Charger Included) NOTE: Please use a power adapter with at least 18W output for best results

