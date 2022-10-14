Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 drop lower than Amazon’s fall Prime sale at $98 (Reg. $150)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Earbuds for $97.97 shipped as part of its fall Prime Day savings event. Available in all four styles, you’re looking at 33% in savings from the usual $150 price tag as well as one of the best prices to date at $12 under our previous mention. If you’re not sold on the new Pro 2 models that just launched, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect with a more affordable price tag attached. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your new Galaxy Buds 2 by picking up one of elago’s GB5 cases for some added protection. Designed to look like a Game Boy, this cover adds some old school gaming vibes to your earbuds complete with a silicone form-factor and built-in carabiner.

Though if you could use a pair of more fitness-oriented earbuds, some notable savings also just went live on two pairs of the latest Beats earbuds. Right now its flagship Fit Pro offerings with ANC are now down to $160 and joined by the more affordable Beats Studio Buds at $100. These are some of the best prices of the year in either case and deliver $40 or more in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment.

