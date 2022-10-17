OtterBox’s iPhone 14 power bank with MagSafe passthrough charging hits $52 (Reg. $70), more

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank for $52.46 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer marks the first notable discount we’ve seen in months and is the second-best price to date. We saw it fall lower back in June, but this is one of the only discounts since and the lowest otherwise. Sporting a 5,000mAh internal battery as you’ll likely have gathered from its name, OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank powers up your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series handsets with a magnetic design that sticks right to the back of your handset. Its 7.5W output is on par with what you’d expect from even the official offering, though OtterBox takes the experience one step further by allowing you to refuel the battery with another MagSafe charger on top of its dual direction USB-C charging port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

A bit more affordable than the lead deal, OtterBox’s MagSafe Power Bank with a smaller 3,000mAh capacity is also on sale. This model fittingly arrives with a more affordable price tag that enters at $33.45 via Amazon, and is down from its usual $50 price tag. This model arrives with much of the same 7.5W output, but does make some compromises to hit the more affordable price tag. Those mainly enter in the form of the lower internal battery capacity compared to the larger offering above, as well as a lack of the MagSafe passthrough charging found on the featured offering.

This morning saw Apple’s official MagSafe charger go on sale, too, which is now down to its lowest price in months at $29. As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.

OtterBox 5K MagSafe Power Bank features:

Innovative battery pack for MagSafe keeps iPhone charged on the go. Simply click onto iPhone or OtterBox case for MagSafe for a boost of extra power on the spot. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe is sleek, powerful and versatile. Keep it handy to supplement your iPhone’s power everywhere you need it.

