Apple launches $5 Halloween movie sale with horror classics alongside $1 HD rental

Halloween may not be for a few more weeks, but that isn’t stopping Apple from rolling out a new batch of movie discounts this week to get you in the spooky spirit ahead of time. All marked down to $5 each, you’ll find everything from classic horror flicks like Cabin In the Woods, American Psycho, and The Blair Witch Project to more recent additions to your spooky flick collection. Not to mention the latest $1 HD rental, too. Head below for all of the highlights.

Apple rolls out pre-Halloween movie sale

Marked down to $5 each, Apple’s latest movie sale discounts a selection of horror movies, thrillers, Halloween classics, and much more. Available at different price points, everything is down from the usual $10 to $20 price tags and marking the best prices of the year. Plus, all of the films will become permanent additions to your collection.

And to close out this week’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Crimes of the Future. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi and fantasy title starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, and Kristen Stewart.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!