Logitech G915 TKL mechanical wireless keyboard hits second-best price of 2022 at $180

Amazon is offering the Logitech G915 TKL Wireless Mechanical Keyboard for $180 shipped. Down at least $20 from its normal going rate, in recent months this keyboard has gone for up to $230 and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked so far this year. This keyboard delivers a solid wireless experience leveraging Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED technology. With up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge, you’ll be able to go multiple days before it’s time to plug back in. There’s full RGB lighting here that synchronizes with your other battlestation gear through Logitech’s G HUB software. The low-profile mechanical switches offer a linear experience which is smooth when compared to more tactile alternatives. Keep reading for more.

If you’re looking for something more along the lines of a productivity keyboard instead of gaming, consider instead picking up the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard at Amazon for $120. That’s a full $50 below today’s lead deal and it actually delivers more features in some areas, while it lags behind in others. You’ll find that it can pair to your computer either over Bluetooth (my preferred method) or with a 2.4GHz dongle, depending on what works best. Plus, it has a low-profile design that’s even more slim and compact then the G915. However, it’s not mechanical and certainly not gaming-grade, so those thoughts are worth keeping in mind.

Ready to pick up a new computer as well? Consider Alan Walker’s Special Edition ASUS Zephyrus gaming laptop. It’s on sale for $380 off and down to a new low of $1,220. Packing an RTX 3050 Ti and Ryzen 9 processor, you’ll find plenty of power here for doing content creation while on-the-go or even some light to medium gaming. You can also swing by our PC gaming guide to see all the other discounts we’ve found so far this week on upgrading your battlestation, should a laptop not be quite what you’re after.

Logitech G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard features:

Lightspeed wireless delivers pro-grade performance with flexibility and freedom from cords. Creates a clean aesthetic for battle stations. Delivers 40 hours on a single full charge.

Lightsync technology provides RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from about 16.8M colors with Logitech G HUB software.

Low Profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height The GL Clicky switch features a distinctive sound and tactile feedback. Comes in 3 options: GL Tactile, GL Linear or GL Clicky.

