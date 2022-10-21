SwitchBot’s new Blind Tilt retrofit device brings smart solar-powered control to your windows

Wonder Tech Lab, the creators of the SwitchBot brand, which focuses on retrofitting existing hardware to add smart functionality, is now launching its latest Kickstarter campaign. The SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a retrofit device that attaches to your blinds to add smart functionality to them with a solar panel providing essentially endless power. Even though this campaign launched today, and you can back the project through November 20, the campaign goal was met within one hour. Wonder Tech Lab expects this new smart home device to begin shipping out to backers by the end of the year with general availability coming shortly thereafter. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this retrofit device.

With installation taking just three steps, the new SwitchBot Blind Tilt will add smart home functionality to your blinds to automatically control the lighting within your home. The integrated 2,000mAh lithium battery is supplemented by the included solar panel to bring constant power to your blind unit so you don’t have to worry about charging ever. Once you’ve set up the device, you can control it using the SwitchBot app on your phone while you’re at home and can further expand controls by picking up the Hub Mini. This will allow you to also have access to smart home assistant integrations ranging from Alexa to Assistant or IFTTT, and even more. You can configure timers or countdowns to help you wake up in the morning while also having them tied to sunrise and set times.

The onboard light sensor adds the ability to create a constant light level inside your room by syncing the blinds with SwitchBot Color Bulbs to slowly increase the brightness of the lights in the evening while also closing the blinds too. This is just one example of how the SwitchBot smart home ecosystem products can work together, though the hub is needed for this. Wonder Tech Lab will even open the API for controlling the Blind Tilt around a month after the official product launch for those who have more custom integrations.

The new SwitchBot Blind Tilt solar-powered retrofit smart blind controller will have its Kickstarter campaign open to be backed through November 20. Following the campaign, Wonder Tech Lab expects the device to begin shipping out to backers before December 31, though backers in the United States will have the option of paying for express shipping to receive it before Christmas. It can be expected that the official launch will either occur at that time or shortly thereafter. Through the campaign, you can receive early-bird pricing on various bundles with one offering just the unit itself and another coming with 16 Blind Tilt devices, three remotes, three Hub Minis, a motion sensor, a contact sensor, and one color-changing bulb, though this bundle is limited to just 20 backers, and there are only six remaining at the time of writing this.

While the SwitchBot brand has a device designed for opening curtains, it is great to see this addition tackling another type of window covering. I look forward to seeing reviews of this new retrofit smart home device as I can see many people finding great use out of the Blind Tilt.

