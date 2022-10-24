Android app deals of the day: Dungeon Village 2, Game Dev Story, Harvest Master, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Your Monday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live and waiting for you down below. Just make sure you scope out today’s deals on Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models as well as the Google Halloween sale with up to 50% off Nest Hub 2nd Gen and more from $20. As far as the apps go, highlight offers include titles like Dungeon Village 2, Game Dev Story, Galaxy Trader, Kenshō, Harvest Master, Incognito Browser Pro, and more. head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dungeon Village 2:

Build and manage a town in grasslands, snow fields, even in the underworld! Set up inns, weapon stores, and more to convince adventurers to come visit. Use items and equipment to power up your adventurers and help them get more gold and experience from their quests. Be on the lookout for new dungeons to explore and new monsters to fight! Need help attracting adventurers? Try building new facilities, selling new kinds of food, or improving the local area to earn Titles. Keep experimenting, and you might stumble on some rare awards…

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Acer’s latest 14-inch Chromebook Spin 713 deliver...
First price drops go live on official Toy Story x Tamag...
Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch mower falls to new low at $19...
ASUS’ VivoBook 16X Laptop with 16-inch 4K OLED di...
Costco Black Friday Ad 2022 revealed: Deals start Oct. ...
Latest ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED brings laptops into th...
Bring COSORI’s 8-in-1 smartphone-controlled air f...
Save 20% on Logitech’s new MX Keys Mini keyboard ...
Load more...
Show More Comments