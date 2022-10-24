Android app deals of the day: Dungeon Village 2, Game Dev Story, Harvest Master, and more

Your Monday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now live and waiting for you down below. Just make sure you scope out today’s deals on Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Watch 5/Pro models as well as the Google Halloween sale with up to 50% off Nest Hub 2nd Gen and more from $20. As far as the apps go, highlight offers include titles like Dungeon Village 2, Game Dev Story, Galaxy Trader, Kenshō, Harvest Master, Incognito Browser Pro, and more. head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Build and manage a town in grasslands, snow fields, even in the underworld! Set up inns, weapon stores, and more to convince adventurers to come visit. Use items and equipment to power up your adventurers and help them get more gold and experience from their quests. Be on the lookout for new dungeons to explore and new monsters to fight! Need help attracting adventurers? Try building new facilities, selling new kinds of food, or improving the local area to earn Titles. Keep experimenting, and you might stumble on some rare awards…

