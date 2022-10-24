Pad & Quill 30% off all leather Apple Watch Bands: Field Strap, Pilot, Cuff, more from $63

Pad & Quill is now offering 30% off its entire collection of leather and fabric Apple Watch Bands for your new Series 8 or Ultra wearable (they also work with previous-generation models). Starting from under $63 with free shipping, if you’re going to add a nice leather band to your collection, whether it’s to dress up your digital Apple timepiece for events, at the office, or just everyday use, you’re certainly going to want to do so while they are on sale. Handcrafted goods made in the US with premium materials certainly aren’t the most affordable ways to go, but you are landing a high quality band that will likely last for years (and more than likely work with your next Apple Watch upgrade) at a solid discount today. Head below for more details and the special discount code.

While today’s 30% price drop won’t take the Single Tour band down as low as our previous mention, any time you can score a 30% price drop on Pad & Quill’s straps it is notable. And today’s deal also knocks the rest of them down to some of the best prices using code AW30 at checkout.

One notable option is on the latest release, the Field Strap. It drops from the regular $100 price tag down to $69.95 shipped – a price that’s only been beaten out once since it released in August. It combines US ballistic Cordura fabric with the brand’s usual leather treatment and is available in three different colorways with your choice of polished nickel or matte black hardware. Get a closer look at what it has to offer in our launch coverage.

But if that model isn’t catching your eye, you can browse through all of the Pad & Quill Apple Watch bands right here for pricing beginning at $63 when you apply the code above.

On the metal front, be sure to check out the new SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch band. It has thus far been quite popular among 9to5Toys readers and you can still land an exclusive 10% off – SANDMARC rarely ever goes on sale with our exclusive offer delivering the lowest price yet. Then swing by our master roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for a closer look at all of our favorite options.

Pad & Quill Field Strap features:

We took USA-sourced 1000 Denier Cordura fabric and accented it with American full grain leather trim, then lined the strap with a supple full-grain leather interior. The result is a durable yet comfortable strap that feels soft to the touch, can withstand almost anything, and will look amazing. Even the stitching is the same UV-resistant stitching used in parachutes and sails. Because quality matters down to the last detail. Choose from the Grey or Sage Green Cordura band with Whiskey leather trim or a Black Cordura with Chestnut Leather trim for a sharp everyday look band you can take into the field from coffeehouse to trailhead, day in and day out.

