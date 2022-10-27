New Caseology cover wraps your Apple Watch Series 8 in textured sandstone at $14

After taking a look at Caseology’s new AirPods Pro 2 case and the latest model NanoPop MagSafe wallet, it’s time to check out the new Series 8 Caseology Apple Watch case. We have featured the brand around here for years, and it regularly lands in our annual roundup of the best iPhone cases, but did you know the company also creates protective sheaths for your Apple wearable? Its latest variant is specifically tailored for Apple’s Series 8 wrist computer and carries over much of the same design sensibilities of Caseology’s AirPods Pro 2 cover. And, it’s now available for purchase at $14. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Series 8 Caseology Vault Apple Watch case

The new Series 8 Caseology Vault Apple Watch case delivers all of the usual safeguards to keep your precious wearable scratch-free as well as some drop protection in case of a rough tumble or fall. Specifically designed for the 45mm case, “Vault is the ultimate reliable and rugged bodyguard for your Apple Watch 8.”

The Caseology Vault Apple Watch Series 8 case delivers high shock deflection that bounces back from the occasional drop. The textured grip is comfortable to hold and keeps your Apple Watch Series 8 firmly in your hand.

The case features a “durable layer” of textured TPU – the inner bezel is very much like the gritty sandstone-like approach found on the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2 case. From there, you can expect raised edges surrounding the display as well as indented cutouts for the Digital Crown, mic, speaker, depth gauge, side buttons, and charging connection.

All of that joins what Caseology refers to as military-grade drop protection tested to four feet. Although your Apple Watch is indeed strapped to your wrist and less likely to experience a solid drop, you’ll sure wish you had something protecting it if it does or you accidentally smash your wrist into something.

Feature set at a glance:

Simple flexible design with rugged, modern details for tough and reliable protection

Rugged sandstone texture body offering a sleek feel on your wrist

Raised PC bezel around the watch screen for additional protection

Certified with military grade protection, wireless charging compatible, and screen protector compatible

Caseology Vault Designed for Apple Watch Case for Series 8 45mm (2022) Compatible with Series 7 45mm (2021)

The new Series 8 Caseology Vault is now avialble for purchase directly from the Caseology website at $26.99, but you’ll want to head over to its official Amazon storefront instead where it is selling for a much more affordable $13.99. At that price, even if you don’t plan on using it everyday, it might be worth keeping around for those outings when you might want a little bit more protection.

If you’re looking for some new bands, check out the all-time lows we are tracking on the official Apple Watch Sport models and some of the newest releases down below:

