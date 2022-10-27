Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Bloons, Pascal’s Wager, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for grabs. Just be sure to swing by today’s rare price drops on the new Apple Watch SE 2, these deals on Apple Watch Sport Bands, and AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case down at $170. Today’s app deal collection is a notable one with solid offers on Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Bloons TD 6, Iron Marines, Hyperforma, Pascal’s Wager, Money Pro: Personal Finance, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD Game: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $4 (Reg. $7)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: RTS offline game: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iJumper: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Mela – Recipe Manager: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LÒMÒGRAPH: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Death Road to Canada: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zelle – Occult Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Fury of Dracula: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Gone Home: $5 (Reg. $15)

More on Kingdom Rush Vengeance:

General a new update is here! Discover an amazing new land, battle exotic new enemy clans and conquer without limits in this endless revenge quest! Get ready to jump into action and show the Kingdom who’s the real boss in the best tower defense game! Face empires of mighty enemies. Clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers. Train legendary heroes and get all the achievements using your strategy in this amazing TD game.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

