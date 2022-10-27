Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $45, Bayonetta 3 $48.50, and more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently at the same price via Best Buy, this is matching our previous mention. While we have seen it drop to $40 in fleeting price drops, this is indeed another great chance to land this one in your collection if you haven’t just yet. While the Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titles are inbound very soon now, Pokémon Legends: Arceus delivers an interesting action RPG-like approach to the pocket monster formula alongside some interesting new features and mechanics as players attempt to build out the Hisui region’s very first Pokédex. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

