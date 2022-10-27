Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Legends Arceus $45, Bayonetta 3 $48.50, and more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Pokémon Legends: Arceus on Nintendo Switch for $44.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently at the same price via Best Buy, this is matching our previous mention. While we have seen it drop to $40 in fleeting price drops, this is indeed another great chance to land this one in your collection if you haven’t just yet. While the Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titles are inbound very soon now, Pokémon Legends: Arceus delivers an interesting action RPG-like approach to the pocket monster formula alongside some interesting new features and mechanics as players attempt to build out the Hisui region’s very first Pokédex. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
- Bayonetta 3 $48.50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox $12 (Reg. $15+)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Death’s Door eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Mummy Demastered eShop $8 (Reg. $20)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $36 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Halloween digital game sale from $2
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL eShop $20 (Reg. $50)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $44 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Deathloop on Xbox Series X $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits Deluxe $30 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Observer: System Redux $15 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Alan Wake: Remastered Switch $24 (Reg. $30)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $18 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
