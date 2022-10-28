Save $199 on OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed camera at Amazon, now $500

Amazon now offers the previous-generation OnePlus 9 Pro 5G 256GB Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $699, today’s offer delivers the second-best price cut to date. The $199 in savings come within $50 of the all-time low from earlier in the fall, too. Sure this may not be the new OnePlus 10 Pro, but the more affordable OnePlus 9 Pro still arrives with some notable specs that may be worth spending notably less. There’s a Snapdragon 888 SoC at the center of the experience to drive the 120Hz 1080p display, as well as a Hasselblad-backed 5-sensor camera array and 65W Warp Charge for quickly refueling. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great companion to your new handset would be picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case with some of the savings from the lead deal. It’ll only set you back $13 at Amazon, delivering a slim cover for your OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s alongside a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip.

Over on the Google front, that brand’s more affordable handset is on sale right now for the best price ever. Undercutting all of the discounts we’ve seen since it launched earlier in the year, the Pixel 6a is now sitting at $299 with a Google Tensor chip in tow. That’s also down from the usual $449 price tag in order to deliver $150 in savings.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

