Elegantly rest your iMac or monitor on Twelve South’s walnut/metal HiRise Pro at $129 (Reg. $170)

Joining the brand’s latest official sale event, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro for $129.20 shipped. Regularly $170, like it fetches directly from Twelve South, this is 24% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the best price we can find. Designed to elegantly lift your iMac and other displays off the desktop to a more ergonomic position, it also offers some bonus storage for “hard drives, hubs or personal items.” The internal shelf adjusts to accommodate four different screen heights alongside a reversible walnut/aluminum front plate and a padded leather top valet “for items like iPhone, keys, and more.” Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.
While certainly not as pretty if you ask me, you can achieve a similar setup with something like the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub. It sells for $90 shipped on Amazon but also “adds USB-C data transfer (up to 5 Gb/s), 3 USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gb/s), micro/SD card slots (UHS-I, up to 104 Mb/s) and an audio jack port” to your setup. But you’ll also find plenty of basic shelves and risers to get the job done in a more basic fashion for much less than that on Amazon.
As we briefly mentioned above, Twelve South launched a notable sale earlier this week on a range of additional Mac and Apple gear accessories including everything from its MacBook stands and USB-C hubs to chargers and much more. Deals start from $20 and you’ll find everything detailed for you right here.
Twelve South HiRise Pro features:
- Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina.
- Elevates iMac or external monitor to your optimal viewing height up to 93mm (3.66 in).
- HiRise Pro doubles as desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items.
- Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top to complement any setup.
- Internal shelf adusts to four different screen height options.
- Works with all iMacs and most monitors. Displays fit up to maximum base depth of 235 mm (9.25 in) and max base width of 235 mm (9.25 in).
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!