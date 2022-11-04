Elegantly rest your iMac or monitor on Twelve South’s walnut/metal HiRise Pro at $129 (Reg. $170)

Joining the brand’s latest official sale event, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South HiRise Pro for $129.20 shipped. Regularly $170, like it fetches directly from Twelve South, this is 24% off, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon this year, and the best price we can find. Designed to elegantly lift your iMac and other displays off the desktop to a more ergonomic position, it also offers some bonus storage for “hard drives, hubs or personal items.” The internal shelf adjusts to accommodate four different screen heights alongside a reversible walnut/aluminum front plate and a padded leather top valet “for items like iPhone, keys, and more.” Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

While certainly not as pretty if you ask me, you can achieve a similar setup with something like the Satechi Type-C Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub. It sells for $90 shipped on Amazon but also “adds USB-C data transfer (up to 5 Gb/s), 3 USB 3.0 ports (up to 5 Gb/s), micro/SD card slots (UHS-I, up to 104 Mb/s) and an audio jack port” to your setup. But you’ll also find plenty of basic shelves and risers to get the job done in a more basic fashion for much less than that on Amazon.

As we briefly mentioned above, Twelve South launched a notable sale earlier this week on a range of additional Mac and Apple gear accessories including everything from its MacBook stands and USB-C hubs to chargers and much more. Deals start from $20 and you’ll find everything detailed for you right here.

Twelve South HiRise Pro features:

Designed, sold & supported by Twelve South, a family-owned small business in Charleston, South Carolina.

Elevates iMac or external monitor to your optimal viewing height up to 93mm (3.66 in).

HiRise Pro doubles as desktop storage for hard drives, hubs or personal items.

Features a reversible walnut / aluminum front plate and padded leather top to complement any setup.

Internal shelf adusts to four different screen height options.

Works with all iMacs and most monitors. Displays fit up to maximum base depth of 235 mm (9.25 in) and max base width of 235 mm (9.25 in).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!