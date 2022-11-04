Saucony Veteran’s Day Sale takes 50% off stars and stripes collection, more

Saucony Veterans Day Sale takes 50% off its stars and stripes collection with promo code AMERICANA at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off all clearance items as well. Orders of $120 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this collection is the Banner Ride 15 Running Shoes that are marked down to $70 and originally sold for $140. These running shoes feature more cushion with less weight for a quick and bouncy stride. They’re also great for running indoors or outdoors and designed for marathon training. Plus, you can find this style is a women’s option as well for the same price. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

