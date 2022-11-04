Saucony Veteran’s Day Sale takes 50% off stars and stripes collection, more

Saucony Veterans Day Sale takes 50% off its stars and stripes collection with promo code AMERICANA at checkout. Plus, save up to 50% off all clearance items as well. Orders of $120 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this collection is the Banner Ride 15 Running Shoes that are marked down to $70 and originally sold for $140. These running shoes feature more cushion with less weight for a quick and bouncy stride. They’re also great for running indoors or outdoors and designed for marathon training. Plus, you can find this style is a women’s option as well for the same price. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Banner Ride 15 Running Shoes $70 (Orig. $140)
- Stars & Stripes Endorphin Speed 2 Shoes $80 (Orig. $160)
- Stars & Stripes Jazz 82 Sneakers $40 (Orig. $80)
- Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Vizipro Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes $105 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Echelon 8 Running Shoes $104 (Orig. $130)
- Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes $98 (Orig. $140)
- Omni 20 Running Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- Cohesion 14 Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $65)
- Snowdrift 2.0 Jacket $105 (Orig. $165)
- …and even more deals…
