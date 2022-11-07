Garmin Instinct S2 Solar smartwatches with indefinite battery life on sale from $300 ($100 off)

Amazon is now offering the new Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Surf Smartwatch 45mm for $399.99 shipped. Typically fetching $500, this is the very first price cut on the larger style with today’s offer delivering a $100 discount down to the all-time low. Also on sale, the 40mm style now sits at its lowest price to date of $299.99, down from $400. Having debuted back at the end of February, the latest addition to Garmin’s smartwatch lineup ups the ante on the solar part of its name. Delivering unlimited battery thanks to the sun-powered design, you can skip the charger at home indefinitely by getting a few hours of sunlight each day. You’re still looking at all of the other usual fitness tracker features like a 100-meter waterproof rating and overall rugged build with compass, GPS and a barometric altimeter. Not to mention, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Pulse Ox stats, respiration, and more.

Detailed in our launch coverage from earlier in the year too, today’s lead offers are both actually more affordable than the standard Garmin Instinct 2S. While it sports a nearly identical design, the usually lower price tag ditches the solar-powered design for a more traditonal wearable. But with $100 in savings off both sizes, you can bring home the sun-fueled wearable at an even better value.

Also still on sale, the latest flagship to join Fitbit’s stable is also marked down right now for the very first time. Dropping down to $200 in multiple styles, this discount takes $100 off the going rate of the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch in order to deliver the brand’s most capable wearable yet centered around a slimmed down design with an even more comprehensive roster of fitness tracking specs.

Garmin Instinct 2S Solar Smartwatch features:

Whatever you do, own it with Instinct® 2S Solar. This rugged GPS smartwatch is tough enough to keep up with you, unique enough to fit your style and small enough to fit your wrist. Plus, solar charging gives you unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode (assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions) so you can take on life’s unlimited possibilities.

