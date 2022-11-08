Android app deals of the day: PEG, KNIGHTS, Rush Rally Origins, Defense Zone 3, more

Your Tuesday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now live and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the first price drop on Samsung’s new Galaxy A23 5G smartphone as well as this new low on its Galaxy Chromebook Go. But for now we are focused on the apps including titles like PEG, KNIGHTS, Speed View GPS Pro, Rush Rally Origins, Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD, and more. Head below for more of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Today’s best Android app deals:
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD FREE (Reg. $3)
- One By One Word Search PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Speed View GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tracker Detect Pro for AirTag FREE (Reg. $5)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $2 (Reg. $4)
- Rush Rally Origins $3 (Reg. $5)
- Pumped BMX 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- Steam: Rails to Riches $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Eight-Minute Empire $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rec Recorder PRO $0.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- iOS 16 Black – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Alarm clock PRO $4 (Reg. $8)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
More Android app deals still live:
- Stone Of Souls HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Smart Loan Calculator Pro FREE (Reg. $8.50)
- TouchNap FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Chess PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Diamond – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Notes FREE (Reg. $5.50)
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse FREE (Reg. $1)
- MDScan + OCR FREE (Reg. $5)
- The Enchanted Worlds FREE (Reg. $4)
- Hydro Coach PRO: drink water $4 (Reg. $8.50)
- I.F.O $1 (Reg. $3)
More on PEG:
PEG is a minimalist take to the traditional solitaire game of the same name. The goal of the game is to leave two pieces on the board (one of each color) by following the rule: “Blue eats blue, red eats red.” A puzzler that is deceptively simple but hard to master. Moving pegs. Removing pegs. These two simple mechanics allow for an incredible amount of possible strategies to aim for the each puzzle’s solution. Future planning. Piece set-up. These equally simple skills will be gradually honed to tackle the hardest puzzles.
