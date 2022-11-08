Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 MagSafe Case $11.50 (50% off), more

The official Momax Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 MagSafe Case for $11.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 3HHD5FFL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to fit your iPhone 14, this case works with MagSafe accessories out of the box. There’s a built-in magnet in the case itself which ensures that your MagSafe wallet, charger, or even car mount stays properly attached to the back of your new phone. On top of that, the case is comprised of TPU with a 4-corner airbag protection design which gives you added safety should the phone take a tumble.

This magnetic phone case is only available for the newly released iPhone 14. Thanks to MOMAX precision craftsmanship, it fits perfectly on the iPhone body without affecting charging or audio functions. Warm Tips: Please check your iPhone model before purchase. Colorful frame, Translucent Matte Back, Aluminum Alloy camera frame and button all add a premium texture to your iPhone. Fingerprint and scratch resistant PC material makes the beauty of the magnet phone case last longer. With built-in 37 super N52H magnets, this MagSafe case for iPhone 14 enhances the magnetic power of your iPhone attached to the MagSafe accessories. It automatically aligns your MagSafe devices such as chargers, wallets, battery packs and car mounts, and does not interfere with wireless charging.

