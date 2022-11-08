Smartphone Accessories: Momax iPhone 14 MagSafe Case $11.50 (50% off), more

The official Momax Amazon storefront is offering its iPhone 14 MagSafe Case for $11.49 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 3HHD5FFL at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $23, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to fit your iPhone 14, this case works with MagSafe accessories out of the box. There’s a built-in magnet in the case itself which ensures that your MagSafe wallet, charger, or even car mount stays properly attached to the back of your new phone. On top of that, the case is comprised of TPU with a 4-corner airbag protection design which gives you added safety should the phone take a tumble.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple’s original AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case return to all-time low of $159
- KeeKit 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ code XD37JMPX
- Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $135, more in fall sale
- TORRAS Pixel 7 Pro Case: $21 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Vegan Leather Wallet doubles as a kickstand at $17 (37% off)
- JXMOX 2-pack USB-C to 3.5mm Aux Adapters: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Satechi takes 25%+ off entire stable of MagSafe chargers, wireless pads, more from $10
- Dual-port 35W USB-C Charger with MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable: $20 (Reg. $28) | Amaazon
- Samsung’s 512GB EVO Plus microSDXC Memory Card hits Amazon low at $50 (Up to 50% off)
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 see rare discount down to second-best price of $234
- Baseus 65W USB-C PD 20,000mAh Portable Battery: $76.50 (Reg. $90) | Amazon
- w/ code 152SWK79
- Garmin Instinct S2 Solar smartwatches with indefinite battery life on sale from $300 ($100 off)
- VANMASS Car Windshield/Air VEnt Phone Mount: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- AirPlay 2 headlines Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge speaker at $170 (Reg. $220)
- OTOFLY iPhone 13 Case: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- JBL Bluetooth speakers now start from just $28 at Amazon: Go, Clip, Charge, and more
- JXMOX 2-pack 6-inch 60W USB-C Cables: $5.50 (Reg. $7) | Amazon
- Save 56% on MOMAX’s Aluminum Dual 7.5W Charging Station at new low of $17.50
This magnetic phone case is only available for the newly released iPhone 14. Thanks to MOMAX precision craftsmanship, it fits perfectly on the iPhone body without affecting charging or audio functions. Warm Tips: Please check your iPhone model before purchase. Colorful frame, Translucent Matte Back, Aluminum Alloy camera frame and button all add a premium texture to your iPhone. Fingerprint and scratch resistant PC material makes the beauty of the magnet phone case last longer. With built-in 37 super N52H magnets, this MagSafe case for iPhone 14 enhances the magnetic power of your iPhone attached to the MagSafe accessories. It automatically aligns your MagSafe devices such as chargers, wallets, battery packs and car mounts, and does not interfere with wireless charging.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!