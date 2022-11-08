ESR’s HaloLock MagSafe Vegan Leather Wallet doubles as a kickstand at $17 (37% off)

ESR is now offering its HaloLock Vegan Leather Wallet Stand for $16.98 shipped when you use code ZSJ35 at checkout. Regularly $26 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, this is $10 or 37% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. This is essentially a hybrid MagSafe wallet and kickstand for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. The adjustable angle kickstand doubles as a compact bifold wallet with three slots for your bank cards and IDs (clear viewing window included) and is made of vegan leather with a metallic mesh lining that “provides degauss protection for your cards to prevent demagnetization.” More details below.

You’ll certainly find a series of MagSafe-ready wallet attachments on Amazon in the $10 to $15 Prime shipped. But if you’re looking for the dual kickstand functionality, the options get much thinner. Having said, we aren’t particularly familiar with just about all of the brands that are going for less right now anyway.

Speaking of MagSafe wallets, you’ll want to take a look at the new models from MUJJO with a hidden spring mechanism as well as the must-see Pokémon variants PopSockets just unveiled. But if its the more substantial MagSafe gear you’re after, including everything from simple power banks to more involved docking stations, Satechi just launched a wide ranging holiday event with at least 25% in savings, including some of our favorites.

ESR HaloLock Leather Wallet Stand features:

For caseless iPhone 14/13/12 series, MagSafe and HaloLock cases, and standard cases with the HaloLock Universal Ring…Thin design and 3 card slots allow you to carry everything you need in one pocket…Wallet doubles as a stand for watching videos or Facetiming family… Powerful magnets provide a holding force 20% stronger than Apple’s MagSafe wallet to ensure that your wallet stand stays securely attached. Whether you’re Facetiming in portrait or catching up on your favorite shows in landscape, choose from any angle between 15° and 160° to find the perfect position for any situation.

