Audio-Technica’s new spatial audio earbuds with UV cleaning and custom noise cancellation

Audio-Technica is launching its new wireless earbuds today. Officially known as the ATH-TWX9 Noise-Canceling True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, the brand’s latest deliver a premium experience without jumping over each $300 price point alongside customizable noise cancellation, built-in sterilization, and more. Now available for purchase, head below for more details and a closer look at the new earbuds from Audio-Technica.

Audio-Technica’s new wireless earbuds – ATH-TWX9

Audio-Technica is a brand well known in the audio space for its pro-grade gear, including everything from microphones and headphones to turntables, but it has also delivered some notable options for more casual users as well. Its ATH-M series over-ear headphones are a good example of this, but today it’s all about the new ATH-TWX9 wireless earbuds.

Audio-Technica’s new wireless earbuds feature five different user-selectable presets for noise cancellation. AT says the “digital hybrid cancellation filters out distracting ambient noise, leaving you alone with your audio” and are customizable from within the ATH-TWX9-compatible app. The companion software is also where users can adjust volume balance between the buds, choose from different codecs, personalize EQ settings, select between either Alexa or Google as your default voice assistant, and more.

Joining the dual MEMS mics with beamforming, cVc, and sidetone to make “hands-free calls clear” (even when outdoors), AT is also providing a dual function charging case here. Not only will it bring the total wireless playback time up to 24.5 hours, but it also supports both wireless and wired charging over the included USB-C cable.

From there, you can expect UV-based serialization action from the case as well:

Headphones are frequently handled but, usually, infrequently cleaned from day to day. With the ATH-TWX9 earphones from Audio-Technica, you can rest easy knowing that the charging case will give each earphone a deep cleaning for you. Inside the case is an LED UV light that can kill a variety of germs, bacteria, and viruses from the surface of the earphones.

Audio-Technica’s new wireless earbuds – they support Snapdragon Sound, aptX Adaptive, and Sony 360 Reality Audio – are now available for purchase via select retailers including B&H at $299 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Audio-Technica has rarely (if ever) disappointed me over the years, whether it be with XLR microphones, turntables, or headphones, the price seems a bit much here. There is certainly enough tech packed in to warrant the $299 list, with bonus UV action you won’t get on popular Apple or Sony buds, decent battery life, and what sounds like top-notch noise cancellation. But with so much competition in the space – you can score Apple’s flagship AirPods that just released for under $235 right now and Sony’s wonderful LinkBuds for even less than that – Audio-Technica is going to have to rely on folks that hold its brand in high regard to make much of a buzz here.

