Smartphone Accessories: UBeesize 67-inch iPhone/Android Tripod $8.50 (71% off), more

Amazon is offering the UBeesize 67-inch Smartphone Tripod for $8.46 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $29 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked for this tripod. Designed to be used as either a tripod or selfie stick, this is the perfect way to capture holiday memories using your smartphone. While the latest iPhone and Android smartphones have built-in stabilization, it isn’t always enough for longer exposures. Plus, if you’re wanting to take a photo of the group, setting your phone up with a tripod or using a selfie stick is the best way to do just that.

With a minimum storage space to 20in, easy to carry when traveling, hiking or camping. Fully Extendable to 67in, allowing you to take photos of the whole family and capture the best moments. Switch freely between selfie stick mode and tripod stand mode. The tripod is applicable to any situation such as video shooting, group photos, vlogging, adventuring, and taking selfies. Plus, it works in landscape or portrait mode. Made of highly-durable aluminum-alloy material with stainless steel, ABS plastic, designed with base locking knob in the center to prevent tilting or wobbling. The most frequent issues occur at other selfie stick tripods are solved by our 67” tripod.

