UGREEN’s 140W Nexode GaN USB-C charger sees first discount at $120 (20% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount we’ve seen on its latest 140W Nexode PPS GaN USB-C Charger at $119.99 shipped. Down 20% from its $149 launch price, today’s discount makes now the best time yet to pick up UGREEN’s latest powerful charger. There’s two USB-C ports with PD 3.1 technology here, with one capable of delivering 100W and the other 140W. When both ports are in use, 65W will be dished out of each which is still more than enough to charge your MacBook Pro, iPad, or other USB-C devices. There’s also a USB-A port which is capable of delivering up to 22.5W as well, which can be used to charge devices like Apple Watch, AirPods, and more. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive into what this charger has to offer, then head below for a discount on Razer’s premium 130W USB-C charger.

Amazon is also offering Razer’s 130W GaN USB-C Charger for $143.20 shipped. Normally $179, this marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Sure, it’s not technically 140W like today’s lead deal, but Razer does add a second USB-A port to make it easier to charge four devices at once here. For single device power, it delivers up to 100W, and automatically balances the power delivery when multiple items are connected. It’s also travel-ready, with plugs for the UK, EU, and US included in the package so you can charge up anywhere you go. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Of course, yesterday’s deal on UGREEN’s 30W USB-C PD charger is still live at just $10. Coming in at 50% off, you’re saving quite a bit going this route. Sure, it only delivers 30W of power to devices. But, that’s more than enough to run MagSafe at 15W, charge an iPad Pro, or even power up a MacBook Air, making it quite versatile for the price.

UGREEN 140W Nexode PPS GaN USB-C Charger features:

With the PD3.1 protocol, a single port pumps 140W to a MacBook Pro. Charge the 16″ MacBook Pro to 56% in 30 minutes. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port power two 14-inch laptops and a phone simultaneously, fast enough for a multi-device tech user. Power Dispenser System smartly adjusts power outputs protecting device battery and improving battery life. Thermal Guard system scans temperature 800 times per second, safeguarding your devices from overheating. Revolutionary GaN technology combined with a foldable plug reduce the Nexode 140W size by 22% compared to original 140W chargers. Meaning a more portable charger in your palm without sacrifices in power or quality.

