Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s stylish 2022 Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs starting at $548

Amazon is now discounting the entire stable of Samsung’s latest 2022 Frame 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 55-inch model at $997.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,498, this model just launched earlier this year and is now down to an Amazon all-time low at 33% off. This model hardly goes on sale, and is now $500 off to join the rest of the models we have detailed down below. Unlike your average TV, Samsung’s Frame lineup mixes things up with a more aesthetically-pleasing design that ditches the usual black plastic bezels for a picture frame-inspired design. So living up to that Frame naming convention, the TVs sport 4K HDR QLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the new Matte Display anti-glare screen so content looks great in any room. That also helps enable the unique design that blends in amongst the rest of your home decor and can even double as a digital picture frame for both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork. Get all the details in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Novel design is just one of the main selling points of Samsung’s latest Frame TVs. You’ll also be able to benefit from many of the comfort features you’d expect from a modern home theater upgrade, with both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support being joined by Alexa integration and four HDMI 2.1 ports. We’ve also previously broken down all of the changes and everything else you’ll need to know about the experience right here. Just make sure to check out all of the other ongoing TV deals this week.

Samsung Frame 2022 TV models on sale:

Samsung Frame 2022 TV features:

Artwork, shows, movies and memories—display what you love on the picture frame-like TV. On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit. With Anti-Reflection and the Matte Display, it’s easy on the eyes. Stream your heart out and enjoy all you love with Smart TV Powered by Tizen.

