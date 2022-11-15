Amazon Clinic expands online giant’s healthcare offerings with virtual appointments

Amazon has been crawling its way into the healthcare space for years now, first with the introduction of its Amazon Pharmacy service back in 2020. Since the start of the pandemic, the online giant’s offerings have only increased, and today it is announcing the next stage of its rollout. Meet Amazon Clinic, a telehealth service now available in 32 states.

Amazon Clinic offers virtual healthcare

Earlier this year, Amazon started the process of acquiring One Medial, a primary care provider. Now that merger is actually paying off, as the two companies have begun rolling out the new Amazon Clinic service. Taking an entirely virtual approach to healthcare, the retailer’s latest offering in the treatment world will help patients get coverage from doctors without needing pre-booked appointments.

Because this is a new service that Amazon is offering, Clinic does have some asterisks attached to how it can provide care. The most notable one out of the gate is that the service does not accept insurance as of now. So you’ll have to pay out of pocket for any treatment. Amazon does note that its hands are tied as prices are set by the providers and not Amazon Clinic directly, though goes on to say that “the cost of care is equivalent or less than the average copay.”

Following an original consultations, the service will also include ongoing follow-up messages with the clinician for up to two weeks. And while Amazon Pharmacy is part of the company’s larger healthcare platform, any prescribed medications will be available at any other pharmacy, too.

What kinds of conditions will Amazon Clinic seek to treat?

Amazon Clinic will focus on common conditions that are effectively treated using virtual care, including: acne, asthma refills, birth control, cold sores, conjunctivitis, dandruff, eczema, erectile dysfunction, eyelash growth, genital herpes, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), hyperlipidemia refills, hypertension refills, hypothyroidism refills, men’s hair loss, migraines, motion sickness, rosacea, seasonal allergies, sinusitis, smoking cessation, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and yeast infections. Over time, we’ll continue working to offer Amazon Clinic support for other conditions.

At launch, Amazon Clinic will only be available in 32 states. You can find out if the service is available in your area by checking out the dedicated landing page, which also breaks down ailments and conditions that the online giant is able to treat.

