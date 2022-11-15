Twelve South’s workout Apple Watch ActionBand hits Amazon low at $17 (Reg. $30)

Joining the latest early holiday sale on its wonderful BookBook iPhone 14 cases, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ActionBand for Apple Watch (40mm or 44mm) at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 like it currently fetches directly from Twelve South, this is 43% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Made of a soft Terry cotton and coming in the form of a typical sweat band, it is designed to comfortably and securely carry your Apple Watch during workouts and the like. It comes with a set of two bands, one to house the wearable and one without an Apple Watch frame for the other wrist. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch overage right here and be sure to head below for more details.

While we are talking Twelve South, you’ll definitely want to check out some of the latest price drops we are tracking from the brand ahead of the holidays. One of our favorite accessory makers out there, you can now land some rare deals on its latest model iPhone 14 cases and iPad Pro covers, not to mention one of the better prices we have tracked on its PowerPic wireless charging stand. And we also happen to have spotted some solid price drops on a range of the brand’s MacBook stands starting from $47 including some new all-time lows.

Just be sure to swing by our 2022 roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there before exploring some of the latest releases below as well:

Twelve South ActionBand features:

No More Lost Workouts: Actionband Allows You To Keep Using Apple Watch When Sports Gear Or Activity Restricts Wrist Placement Or Causes Discomfort

The Perfect Pair: Actionband Comes In A Set Of 2 Bands, One With A Secure Watch Frame And One Without

Stretchy, Comfortable Fit: Actionband Is A Blend Of Terry Cloth And Lycra That Stretches To Fit On A Wrist Or Forearm So It Can Stay Put And Absorb Sweat

