Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $2, more

Woot is offering a 2-pack of Amazon Basics iPhone 13 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $1.99 Prime shipped with the code TECHWOOT at checkout. Woot also has a 2-pack of Belkin iPhone 12 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $1.99 with the same code. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Normally, the Amazon Basics kit goes for around $6, while Belkin’s set fetches $16. Today’s discount marks a new low all around that we’ve tracked. Designed to protect your iPhone’s display, both kits include two sheets of tempered glass so that way if one breaks then you’ll have a spare on hand to replace it with. Plus, these screen protectors don’t just help prevent cracks when dropped, but also keep your display free of scratches as well.
Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max; helps keep screen safe from scuffs and scratches
Includes 2-pack of screen protector, prep cleaning kit, alignment tray for easy yet precise application, and instructions. Made of durable Japanese soda-lime clear glass. Anti-fingerprint surface with permanent, integrated, superhydro and oleophobic design; won’t scratch or wear off like typical coatings. Glass strengthened using ion-exchange process with reinforced edges; extremely scratch and chip resistant. Optimized thickness of 0.33mm for best performance and user experience
