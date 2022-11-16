Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/13 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $2, more

Patrick Campanale -
Smartphone AccessorieswootBelkinAmazon Basics
88% off From $2

Woot is offering a 2-pack of Amazon Basics iPhone 13 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $1.99 Prime shipped with the code TECHWOOT at checkout. Woot also has a 2-pack of Belkin iPhone 12 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $1.99 with the same code. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Normally, the Amazon Basics kit goes for around $6, while Belkin’s set fetches $16. Today’s discount marks a new low all around that we’ve tracked. Designed to protect your iPhone’s display, both kits include two sheets of tempered glass so that way if one breaks then you’ll have a spare on hand to replace it with. Plus, these screen protectors don’t just help prevent cracks when dropped, but also keep your display free of scratches as well.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Glass screen protector for iPhone 13 Pro Max; helps keep screen safe from scuffs and scratches
Includes 2-pack of screen protector, prep cleaning kit, alignment tray for easy yet precise application, and instructions. Made of durable Japanese soda-lime clear glass. Anti-fingerprint surface with permanent, integrated, superhydro and oleophobic design; won’t scratch or wear off like typical coatings. Glass strengthened using ion-exchange process with reinforced edges; extremely scratch and chip resistant. Optimized thickness of 0.33mm for best performance and user experience

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Belkin Amazon Basics

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Gerber’s 14-function MP600 multi-tool nears 2022 ...
Carhartt starts its Black Friday Sale with 25% off best...
Cooler Master’s Space Gray-style 65% Hybrid Wirel...
Early Black Friday CamelBak gear from $5: Water bottles...
9to5Toys Daily: November 16, 2022 – Latest 10.9-inch ...
LEGO reveals lineup of six new Super Mario 2023 expansi...
Regularly up to $34 smart reusable Rocketbooks down at ...
Anker’s latest GaNPrime USB-C chargers and power ...
Load more...
Show More Comments