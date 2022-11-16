Kizen’s digital instant read thermometer is perfect for holiday cooking at just $9 on Amazon

Kizen (99% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its IP100 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $8.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $11, today’s deal beats our last mention of a similar model by an additional $0.50. With the holidays just around the corner, you’re likely going to be cooking quite a lot over the next few months. Well, the best way to ensure a meal is done is by checking its temperature. This thermometer can measure temperatures ranging from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit which means you can use it on basically anything and everything you’d cook. It’ll show the reading on the digital display in just 2-3 seconds as well, which means you won’t have to wait long to see whether or not dinner is ready. Keep reading for more.

If you’re unsure whether or not your oven is working properly, then set this dedicated thermometer inside on your next cook. It’s designed to measure up to 600 degrees and can either hang from an oven rack or just sit in there. This thermometer is just $6 at Amazon, which makes it easy to pick it up and leave it in the oven as you cook to ensure it stays the right temperature all the way through the meal.

Don’t forget that the Alexa-enabled Traeger Pro Series 780 wood pellet grill is on sale for its all-time low price of $150 off. Down to $850 at Amazon, this pellet grill makes it easy to cook delicious holiday meals with a wood-fired taste. It can cook as low as 160 degrees and reach as high as 500, depending on whether you’re smoking or searing a meal.

Kizen IP100 Digital Instant Read Thermometer features:

Our instant read thermometer takes the temperature of your food in as little as 2-3 seconds with a wide range of -58°F-572°F. No more waiting over a hot stove, oven, or grill for the heat to settle! This IP67 rated waterproof food thermometer can be cleaned under running water without fear. It also has a strong plastic body that can withstand accidental drops or other impacts. Easily read the temperature on the large bright LCD screen of this electric cooking thermometer. Its contrasted blue backlight lets you see the temperature quickly and clearly with no confusion. With a 240-degree rotating probe, this grill thermometer can be used in awkward angles, on either hand. It even has a built-in bottle opener that doubles as a hang hole so you can crack a brew while you bbq!

