Gerber’s Sumo folding pocket knife with 3.9-inch blade nears all-time low at $31 (Reg. $50)

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $50 $31
a close up of a knife

Amazon is offering the Gerber Sumo Folding Pocket Knife for $30.76 shipped. Down from $50, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This pocket knife offers a “trendy weight forward design” that offers “excellent balance and control.” There’s an ambidextrous pivot lock mechanism which makes it secure when opened. The G10 handle scales offer plenty of grip and the 3.9-inch 7Cr17MoV stainless steel blade sill easily cut through anything you need. Plus, the reversible tip-up pocket clip means you can carry the knife on either side. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Not sure where to start with buying a pocket knife? We have plenty of recommendations in our roundup of the best options on the market in our opinion. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Gerber Sumo Pocket Knife features:

It’s called the Sumo for a reason: this larger-than-life EDC folding knife delivers supersized style and utility. Coming with all of the bells and whistles an everyday carry folder needs, this knife is still easy to use and safe to stow.

