Jackery’s latest Explorer portable power stations now up to $420 off starting at $270

Amazon is now marking down Jackery portable power stations with Black Friday pricing rolling out a week before the festivities go live next week. Shipping is free for all. A top pick would have to be the latest flagship release to hit the lineup, with the new Jackery Explorer 2000 PRO falling to $1,679 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $2,099, today’s offer is only the second discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low at $420 off. Jackery’s Explorer 2000 Pro arrives as the brand’s most capable portable power station yet with a 2160Wh output. Its three AC outlets come backed by dual USB-A as well as a pair of 100W USB-C ports for topping off smartphones, MacBooks, and other gadgets. So whether you’re looking for a tailgate companion through the end of the year to power heaters and the like, or just want some extra power on-hand in case of emergencies, this power station has you covered.

Other Jackery portable power stations on sale:

As all of the discounts in our Green Deals guide begin heating up this week, we’re still not over the price cuts that went live on Friday from Rad Power Bikes. As part of its early Black Friday shopping event, you can now lock-in the best prices of the year across several of the brand’s popular e-bikes with up to $500 in savings to enjoy.

Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro features:

At 2,160 Wh capacity, 2,200W AC power and 4,400W peak power, the Solar Generator 2000 Pro delivers the fastest solar recharging yet for Jackery. Powering all your imaginable appliances for outdoor and home emergency use, including pellet smokers, mini coolers, ebikes, refrigerators, air conditioners and more. The power station can be fully charged with 2 SolarSaga 200W solar panels in only 7.5 hours, and just 2 hours via AC wall outlet, and charged via car port.

