Save on nearly all of Apple's official iPhone 14 series cases for the very first time from $37.50

Joining in on all of the Thanksgiving Week savings now going live, Amazon is offering the very first chances to save on Apple’s entire collection of new official iPhone 14 cases. Delivering new all-time lows across the lineup, these accessories are now finally discounted after launching back in September with free shipping across the board. Everything in the sale starts from $37.50, and delivers discounts on all three styles of covers for Apple’s latest handsets all at 25% off. Spanning everything from premium leather models to the colorful silicone styles and even clear covers, these are all detailed down below or just up for grabs on this page for the entire lot.

iPhone 14 Pro Max 

iPhone 14 Pro 

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Leather MagSafe case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Pro Max, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

