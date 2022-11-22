DODOcase Black Friday sale goes live with rare 30% off sitewide deals on iPhone/iPad cases

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesBlack Friday 2022DODOcase
Rare deals 30% off
DODOcase Black Friday sale

The DODOcase Black Friday sale has arrived with a rare 30% off sitewide. Deals on the DODOcase iPhone cases, Mac gear, and iPad accessories are rare at best, essentially only ever going on sale for special holiday events and almost never as much as 30%. Whether it’s one of its suede wallet-style iPhone 14 cases, the new Shockproof colorways, its Durable Sleeve Wallet, or one you design yourself, everything will automatically drop 30% at checkout from now through Black Friday weekend. Head below for more details on DODOcase Black Friday sale. 

DODOcase Black Friday sale

DODOcase launched its new iPhone 14 cases in mid September after we had a chance to go hands-on with its high-end luxury leather Noblessa iPad case (one of my personal favorite options if you don’t need a keyboard) and now we are tracking the lowest prices yet. Previous holiday events delivers 20 and 25% off sitewide, but this is Black Friday after all and the deals are now at the best all year

The aforementioned Noblessa iPad case, available for just about all models, certainly isn’t for everyone. But if you can appreciate the finer things and a build made from the same stuff as high-end luxury bags, the regular $175 price tag will drop to $122.49 shipped right now. Get a complete feature breakdown and a closer look at what it brings to your EDC right here

Another notable option in the DODOcase Black Friday sale comes by way of of its online customizer. As we have detailed previously, DODOcase allows folks to completely customize their own book-style iPhone 14 case (as well as previous-generation models) starting from $55. But with the holiday prices, that price drops to $38.50. With quite a selection of patterns, materials, and designs, you can customize the inside and outside of your case, the spine and elastic closure, whether or not to add some card slots, or even a gold foil monogram if you want. Select your device of choice on this landing page to start the design process. 

Check out the rest of the DODOcase Black Friday sale right here and then browse through more of the iPhone 14 case and accessory sales now live below:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Black Friday 2022

DODOcase

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $155 on high-quality Henckels and Zwilling k...
Razer’s Xbox magnetic Quick Charging Stand return...
ASTRO’s A50 Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Stat...
Macy’s Black Friday Sale begins today with up to ...
9to5Toys Daily: November 22, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $2...
Early Black Friday Arcade1Up cabinets up to $300 off: N...
Smartphone Accessories: Star Wars Millennium Falcon 10W...
iVANKY’s USB-C hubs pack dual 4K60 HDMI, up to 10...
Load more...
Show More Comments