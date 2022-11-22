DODOcase Black Friday sale goes live with rare 30% off sitewide deals on iPhone/iPad cases

The DODOcase Black Friday sale has arrived with a rare 30% off sitewide. Deals on the DODOcase iPhone cases, Mac gear, and iPad accessories are rare at best, essentially only ever going on sale for special holiday events and almost never as much as 30%. Whether it’s one of its suede wallet-style iPhone 14 cases, the new Shockproof colorways, its Durable Sleeve Wallet, or one you design yourself, everything will automatically drop 30% at checkout from now through Black Friday weekend. Head below for more details on DODOcase Black Friday sale.

DODOcase Black Friday sale

DODOcase launched its new iPhone 14 cases in mid September after we had a chance to go hands-on with its high-end luxury leather Noblessa iPad case (one of my personal favorite options if you don’t need a keyboard) and now we are tracking the lowest prices yet. Previous holiday events delivers 20 and 25% off sitewide, but this is Black Friday after all and the deals are now at the best all year.

The aforementioned Noblessa iPad case, available for just about all models, certainly isn’t for everyone. But if you can appreciate the finer things and a build made from the same stuff as high-end luxury bags, the regular $175 price tag will drop to $122.49 shipped right now. Get a complete feature breakdown and a closer look at what it brings to your EDC right here.

Another notable option in the DODOcase Black Friday sale comes by way of of its online customizer. As we have detailed previously, DODOcase allows folks to completely customize their own book-style iPhone 14 case (as well as previous-generation models) starting from $55. But with the holiday prices, that price drops to $38.50. With quite a selection of patterns, materials, and designs, you can customize the inside and outside of your case, the spine and elastic closure, whether or not to add some card slots, or even a gold foil monogram if you want. Select your device of choice on this landing page to start the design process.

Check out the rest of the DODOcase Black Friday sale right here and then browse through more of the iPhone 14 case and accessory sales now live below:

