Tired of rising streaming prices? Create your own media server with lifetime Plex Pass at $90

Plex is currently offering a Lifetime Plex Pass Subscription for $89.99 when you use the code FANFRIDAY22 at checkout. Delivering a 25% discount from its normal going rate, today’s sale marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, beating our last mention by an additional $7. Unsure what Plex is? Well, Plex is a software that you can use to stream local copies of movies, TV shows, or other media to various devices. While the software works free, upgrading to Plex Pass expands your abilities. Plex Pass delivers offline playback, more transcoding opportunities, HDR tone mapping, and much more. So, with other streaming services still raising their prices, now’s the perfect time to bolster your at-home media setup.

With your savings, we recommend checking into picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon for just $15. It ships with the standard remote and allows you to not only stream Plex, but also YouTube, Prime, Netflix, Apple TV+, and much more. However, if you really want to stream 4K, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a must at $35 right now. You can take a look at all of Amazon’s streamer deals in our post from last week, as well as learn more about the company’s latest 4K Max model in our hands-on review too. Prefer other streaming media players? We took a look at all the Black Friday deals that you can expect to see this Black Friday, so be sure to give that a visit.

Further upgrade your home theater setup with the Sonos Black Friday Sale that went live this weekend with rare all-time lows across a range of the brand’s products. For starters, the Arc is down to $719, which is a full $180 below its normal going rate. Plus, other deals are available from $127, so be sure to swing by our coverage to learn all the ways you can save.

Plex Pass features:

Plex organizes all of your movie, TV, music, and photo collections and magically streams them to all of your favorite devices at home and on the go. With an intuitive setup, options for personalization, and tons of features, including Live TV and DVR, Plex empowers you to stream smarter.

