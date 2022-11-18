Best of Black Friday 2022 – Streaming Media Players: Fire TV $15, Apple TV from $59, more

With Black Friday just a week away, you’re likely trying to figure out what purchase to make as we head toward the year’s biggest shopping holiday. We’ve already taken a deep dive into the best 4K TV deals, fashion discounts, smart home gear, LEGO, PC gaming, and many more categories. However, now, we’re checking out the best streaming media player discounts you can expect to see next week, though many Black Friday 2022 sales are already live.

Best Black Friday streaming media player deals

One solid way to upgrade your home theater over Black Friday 2022 is to add a streaming media player to your setup. Switching from your TV’s built-in OS to one that’s on an external streaming media player will allow you to leverage additional features, functions, and, generally, more timely software updates. But with that being said, there’s a number of different streaming media player companies out there, and of those, most are on sale for Black Friday 2022… so which should you choose? Let’s break it down by ecosystem and help you make the most informed choice this Black Friday.

Fire TV is great for the Alexa-enabled household

Amazon’s Fire TV has become a staple in the streaming media player industry. While not the first to market, Amazon has surely dominated the space thanks to offering a wide range of price points starting from ultra-budget-friendly to still-less-than-Apple with better features.

Every single Fire TV device on sale over the Black Friday holidays (many of which are discounted already), comes with a remote that has a built-in microphone. This microphone will let you not only find content to watch, change the volume, and so on, but also ties into the greater Alexa ecosystem. Yep, that’s right, you can use your Fire TV’s remote to turn on or off smart home devices, check the weather, and much more.

Our favorite sale this Black Friday is on the Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K. Yes, it’s refurbished, but it also comes with the same warranty as a brand-new model but at a lower cost. Coming in at $21.99 for Black Friday, the Fire TV Stick 4K is actually on sale for one of the first times that we’ve tracked at Amazon, making this discount particularly notable. You’ll find access to 4K Dolby Vision conte there and the remote can even control your TV’s volume, power state, and more. However, for additional discounts, we have the best prices from Amazon’s entire streaming media player lineup listed below at their Black Friday 2022 prices.

Black Friday Fire TV deals:

Roku is perfect for the platform-agnostic household

Not a fan of what Amazon has to offer? Well, Roku is a fantastic choice no matter what smartphone, smart home, or brand preference you have. It works with AirPlay and HomeKit out of the box on most models, and there’s quite a range of pricing to choose from as well.

Roku really covers a majority of the spectrum when it comes to features, ranging from the entry-level Express HD model to the higher-end Ultra 4K, there’s a version of Roku’s streaming media player perfect for every household.

Our favorite from the sale is the Ultra LT 4K, which is discounted to $30 at Walmart already for the retailer’s Deals for Days event. The Ultra LT packs full 4K functionality as well as Dolby Vision support, making it a well-rounded offering for the price.

Black Friday Roku deals:

Chromecast now comes with Google TV as a standard

Google’s Chromecast used to be UI-less for “ease of use,” and only offer a true GUI on the more expensive models. Well, that’s now a thing of the past and even the lowest-cost Chromecast with Google TV HD is only $18. Yep, if you’re in the Google ecosystem, then the Chromecast with Google TV HD is honestly the best deal around for a streamer. At $18, that’s $12 below its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. Plus, the deal’s already live at various retailers, so you don’t even have to wait a week to pick one up.

Black Friday Chromecast deals:

Could this be the best Black Friday Apple TV deal yet?

Apple TV used to rarely go on sale, but 2022 has shown that even Apple products aren’t immune to Amazon’s incessant discounts. Well, Black Friday is no different. While we’re not sure if the latest model that was just announced will be getting a discount on Black Friday, there are two models already on sale that are well worth considering for your setup.

For starters, the basic Apple TV HD with the latest Siri Remote is $59. Yep, $59. That includes both the Apple TV HD and the Siri Remote. Sure, the remote still uses Lightning, but it has the new form-factor and functionality built-in, and by itself costs around $50.

However, the model that we recommend folks checking out is the previous-generation Apple TV 4K from 2021. While last year’s model, it includes the same Siri Remote as well as full 4K Dolby Vision support for your content. It’s ready to stream your favorite TV shows or movies, function as a HomeKit or Thread hub, and deliver years of use to your streaming setup. Down to $99, it originally went for $179 before being superseded in Apple’s lineup. Either way, now’s the best time to pick up the previous-generation Apple TV 4K.

Black Friday Apple TV deals:

