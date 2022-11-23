Amazon discounts Prime Video Channels to $2 for 2 months: Hallmark Movies Now, STARZ, more

Amazon is currently offering a number of Prime Video Channel discounts for Prime members. All of the channels on sale right now are down to $1.99 for the first two months, though after that each one will return to its current price at that time. One of our favorite picks here is Hallmark Movies Now, which is down to the aforementioned $1.99 for your first two months. Normally $5.99 per month, this saves a total of $10 and lets you enjoy all of the Hallmark movies throughout the holiday for one low cost. It’s inevitable that sometime over the Christmas season you’ll want to sit down and enjoy a Hallmark movie. They’re classic, timeless, and predictable. Three things that never fail when it comes to an enjoyable movie around the holidays. Not a Hallmark fan? Or maybe you’re already subscribed? Fret not, because Amazon is discounting a number of other Prime Video Channels, like STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, and many more with full details down below.

Prime Video Channels for $2 for the first 2 months:

Watch your new media on Hisense’s 2022 U6H 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV that’s on sale for a new all-time low of $480. This TV is large at 65 inches and has smarts built-in, making it a solid option all around.

More about Hallmark Movies Now:

Hallmark Movies Now is an on-demand streaming video service that offers family-friendly movies, documentaries and short films. The company was founded in 2007 by Academy Award-winning producer Robert N. Fried. Hallmark Movies Now is owned by Hallmark Cards and based out of Los Angeles.

