Gather ’round this 48-inch air hockey table and enjoy a competitive game for $101, more

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is discounting a number of indoor and outdoor family games from $17 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the NHL Rush 48-inch Indoor Air Hockey Table for $101.57. Down from $125, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen this year, saving nearly 20%. Air hockey is a great way to stay active indoors when the weather gets colder. Today’s deal includes the table itself, two pucks, and two pushers. It’s easy to set up and “will be ready to play in minutes.” There’s an automatic LED scoring system that keeps track of your points so you don’t have to worry about moving a marker and then forgetting to count it. Air hockey used to be one of my favorite games to play when I was younger and I still enjoy a good game whenever I can. Check Amazon for additional deals and then head below for more.

Put some savings toward picking up this 12-pack of air hockey pucks to have some on hand when they inevitably fly off the table for just $12. When my family used to have an air hockey table, we had a blast when friends came over playing it. However, there was always a puck going where it didn’t belong as we got into the game and hit it with a bit too much force, so having a spare puck ready to go was a must.

NHL Rush Indoor Air Hockey Table features:

Instantly liven up any game room and enjoy hours of fun with the 48″ NHL Rush Hover Hockey Table! This small air hockey table great for kids and adults and is ready to play with quick setup. Includes all accessories needed, including 2 pucks and 2 pushers. Players can battle it out one-on-one on a hi-gloss, light air-powered surface that provides fast and smooth play action for hours on end! Power up and enjoy LED electronic scoring that automatically keeps track of points on the scoreboard. Take your best shot and score a goal when the puck passes through the small slots on each end. Enjoy all the action without the need for large arcade machines and sport equipment. Bring classic fun to the rec room, basement, or office break room with official licensed NHL tabletop games, indoor sports games and table games for the family. Find the perfect outdoor and indoor products, toys and combo gift sets for kids, adults, and sports lovers…all right here!

