Amazon’s 2022 Chromebook Black Friday sale delivers new all-time lows from $80: Lenovo, HP, Acer, ASUS, more

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1

As part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 68% off a selection of Chromebook from Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and Acer. You’re looking at a series of new Amazon all-time lows on 2022 models from both Lenovo and HP as well as some particularly affordable options starting from just $80 shipped. Whether you’re looking for a daily driver that won’t break the bank or tablet/laptop combo web browser that can handle Android apps to take to class and the like, the 2022 Amazon Chromebook Black Friday sale has arrived. Head below for all of our top picks. 

2022 Amazon Chromebook Black Friday sale:

Apple gear, smart home products, Bose headphones, a massive collection of 4K TVs, all of the iPhone 14 accessories you could ever need, and more are all of sale for the biggest shopping event of the year.

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 features:

  • aPad Flex 5i Chromebook is simple to use – just login to your Google account and you’re ready to go with access to your email, documents, calendar, and more
  • Laptop or tablet – why not both? With a 13″ FHD touchscreen, you can use your Lenovo Chromebook the way that works best for you to browse online, listen to music, stream movies, or video chat with friends
  • With the streamlined Chrome OS packed with the latest features, this convertible Chromebook offers a quick and nimble system response time
  • The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook streams audio that’s surprisingly loud and clear for a compact device, thanks to its enhanced stereo speakers and built-in amplifier that’s certified by Waves Audio

