GAP Black Friday offers 50% off your purchase + extra 10% off with deals from $5

GAP’s Black Friday Event is one of the largest discount’s we’ve seen from the brand with 50% off your purchase and an extra 10% off bonus discount as well. Discount is applied at checkout. Update your wardrobe and get your holiday shopping list check off with deals on outerwear, jeans, workout wear, shoes, and much more. GAP Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. The men’s GAPFlex Athletic Taper Jeans with Washwell are a must-have from this sale for just $27. To compare, this style was originally priced at $70 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.  These jeans were designed for extra flexibility and comfort with stretch-infused fabric and a tapered hem that promotes a flattering fit. The dark wash is also classic and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide to score additional Black Friday deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
