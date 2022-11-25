Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Black Friday + free shipping

Ali Smith -
50% off + free shipping

Sunglass Hut’s Black Friday Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Burberry, PRADA, GUCCI, Michael Kors, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is Ray-Ban Total Black Aviator Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $149 and originally sold for $213. These classic sunglasses are unisex, which means anyone can style them, and the double bridge design adds a modern flare to the classic style. It also has an large frame design that is flattering and they’re also polarized. Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come in a leather case with a felt interior that’s scratch-proof as well. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more deals today.

Our top picks from Sunglass Hut include:

