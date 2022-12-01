ANYCUBIC’s regularly $250 Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer returns to all-time low of $190

The official ANYCUBIC storefront on Amazon is offering its Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer for $189.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $250, this 24% discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked, but now does not require a Prime membership. Coming equipped with a 6.23-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono 4K is capable of curing a layer in just 1.5 seconds with the LCD having a “4x longer lifespan than RGB screens.” The build volume measures 132x80x165mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. Head below for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $36. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when it is cured so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While there are plenty of websites that host models you can print off, there is something to be said about designing a model yourself and printing it out. You’ll want a computer that can easily run modeling software, like the latest Acer Chromebook Spin 714 which is now seeing its only second notable discount to $479. You’ll find an Intel Evo Core i5 under the hood to go alongside the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, not to mention 11-hour battery life. Acer isn’t skimping out on the I/O either, as you’ll find Thunderbolt 4 being joined by HDMI, microSD, and Wi-Fi 6.

ANYCUBIC Photon M3 Resin 3D Printer features:

7.6″ Screen & Large Print Volume: The ANYCUBIC Photon M3 resin printer features 7.6″ screen and can print up to max volume of 7.08″ x 6.45″ x 4.03″, giving you more possibilities for your creations. Adds a replaceable anti-scratch film (an extra protective film is included for replacement) to effectively prevent liquids from leaking to the LCD screen.

Ultra-fast Printing: Photon M3 resin printer fastest printing speed can reach 50mm/h, and the single-layer exposure curing time is as low as 1.5s. It only takes 2.5 hours to print a 12cm model, which is 2.5 times faster than other 2k resin printers, help get models faster.

Power UV Light: Using the latest ANYCUBIBC Light Turbo light source system, the LED lamp beads arranged in a matrix provide a powerful ultraviolet light source. The new build plate has a texturized checkerboard pattern that dramatically improves adhesion and print success rate.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!