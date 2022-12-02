Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Countdown Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Countdown Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, CALIA, Brooks, ASICS, and more! Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Court Legacy Sneakers that are marked down to $52 and originally sold for $70. This style is available in two color options and pair perfectly with joggers, jeans, chino pants, and more. Both men and women alike can style these shoes and feature a large retro design that’s very on-trend for this season. This style is also nice for winter because it has a specific herringbone pattern that delivers multi-surface traction. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Under Armour Sweaterfleece Henley Sweatshirt $60 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Waffle Debut Sneakers $43 (Orig. $80)
- Nike Court Legacy Sneakers $52 (Orig. $70)
- Under Armour Sportstyle Joggers $25 (Orig. $60)
- Nike Sportswear Club Crewneck $38 (Orig. $50)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- CALIA Eyelash Turtleneck $55 (Orig. $79)
- Nike React Infinity Flyknit 3 Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Max SC Shoes $41 (Orig. $85)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS Running Shoes $105 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Phoenix Fleece High-Rise Sweatpants $49 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
