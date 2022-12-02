Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Countdown Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Countdown Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, CALIA, Brooks, ASICS, and more! Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Court Legacy Sneakers that are marked down to $52 and originally sold for $70. This style is available in two color options and pair perfectly with joggers, jeans, chino pants, and more. Both men and women alike can style these shoes and feature a large retro design that’s very on-trend for this season. This style is also nice for winter because it has a specific herringbone pattern that delivers multi-surface traction. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!