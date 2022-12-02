Yamaha’s ATS-2090 2.1-Ch. Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer falls 54% to new low of $160

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, this 54% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the lowest we’ve seen for a refurbished model. This soundbar currently goes for $300 over at Amazon. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the soundbar and subwoofer. The soundbar also features 4K HDMI pass-through with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $130. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. While the Yamaha deal here will only last until this evening, you can also save on the Klipsch Bar 40 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer through December at its 2022 low of $250. If you want to upgrade from the built-in TV speakers, this option from Klipsch is a great choice with the slim profile design at only 2.8-inches tall, built-in Dolby Audio Decoder for all your Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus content, and Bluetooth and HDMI ARC connectivity.

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound System features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

